Global snacks and confections maker, PIM Brands Inc, has announced the appointments of Ramiro Fernández as chief financial officer, Susan Miller as chief human resources officer, and Jagannathan Ramachandran as vice president, manufacturing.

Ramiro Fernández joins PIM from snack-food maker, Herr Foods where he was CFO. During an impressive 30-year career, he has served in a wide range of leadership roles for iconic companies, including finance manager for Kellogg’s, director of finance Frito-Lay Mid-Atlantic, director of finance Pepsico North America, and CFO Chocolate and Petcare of Mars Caribbean and Central America.

“I look forward to bringing my considerable experience and industry knowledge to the fast-growing PIM organization, to help drive our successes into the future,” said Fernández.

Mr. Fernández holds an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in Chemistry from Boston University, and an MBA from the University of Rochester.

Susan Miller also joins PIM with over 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles at global manufacturing companies including Evonik Corporation, where she served as head of future work.

“I am passionate about supporting all facets of HR, specifically those unique to manufacturing. I believe in driving success through a targeted people strategy.” said Miller.

Ms. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Rutgers University and has completed programs at IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Jagannathan “Jagan” Ramachandran joins PIM Brands, LLC with over 20 years of experience, with responsibility for manufacturing operations at the company’s Somerset, NJ production facilities. Prior to PIM, Ramachandran spent 11 years with the Campbell Soup Company in operations and continuous improvement leadership roles, as well as with Advanced Filtration Systems Inc. and Collins & Aikman Corporation.

“I am proud to join PIM Brands and welcome the opportunity to collaborate with our teams to drive a high-performance culture and organization. I am always eager to develop the most innovative and cost-effective solutions,” said Ramachandran.

Mr. Ramachandran holds a bachelor’s degree in Production Engineering from Bharathiar University in India, a Master of Science in Manufacturing Systems Engineering (Lean and Operations) from the University of Kentucky, as well as an MBA from the University of Illinois.

“We are delighted to welcome Ramiro, Susan and Jagan to the ever-expanding PIM team, and are eager to capitalize on their contributions,” said PIM Brands, Inc. President & CEO Michael G. Rosenberg. “All bring with them extensive experience and expertise which are invaluable as we continue to rapidly grow our organization and operations to meet the continually rising demand for our products both domestically and across the world.”