CuliNex, the country’s top clean label and plant-based formulation consultancy, announced that Carrie Schuman has joined the team as director of people operations.

“As our company continues to grow, we recognize the importance of maintaining and strengthening our people centric culture,” said Mark Crowell, founder and CEO, CuliNex. “This role is especially critical as we have gone through a rapid expansion of our team over the past six months. Carrie has thoroughly embraced our culture and will continue to support our hard-working, collaboration-minded team by bringing us new tools and training, while also ensuring our compensation and benefits are competitive. She will help ensure CuliNex is “always a great place to grow one’s talents and follow one’s passion.”

In this role, Schuman will lead efforts to recruit and retain top-notch talent who excel in their field. In addition to people operations, Carrie will be responsible for IT and network security, as well as administrative support functions.

Prior to joining CuliNex, Carrie Schuman worked for an independent review board for human clinical trials which held a critical role in verifying vaccine and treatment trials during the COVID pandemic, among other pharmaceutical trials. She brings more than twenty-five years of human resource experience to CuliNex and holds a SHRM-CP and PHR certification, with expertise in human resources information systems.

“I could not be happier to be part of the CuliNex team,” said Carrie Schuman. “The people here are really what make this organization unique, and I’m thrilled to focus on making their work life the very best it can be. The greatest pleasure I find in this position is watching colleagues flourish in a welcoming, creative, and collaborative environment.”

Driven by their mission—better planet, healthier people, happier communities—CuliNex is the industry's premier consulting firm providing innovation services, product development and strategic business consulting focused on clean label and plant-based foods. As a clean label food product pioneer, CuliNex assists food companies, boards and commissions, and ingredient suppliers in achieving their mission and growth goals.

