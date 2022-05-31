Today, PeaTos announced that its trajectory of explosive growth continues as the innovative snack brand expands its distribution with more than 2000 CVS Health and hundreds of H-E-B retail locations nationwide.

“Since PeaTos was first introduced in Kroger stores some three years ago, we have become one of the fastest growing snack brands in the nation,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “For decades, Frito-Lay brands like Cheetos and Funyuns have monopolized the snack aisle, leading consumers to believe that if it tastes good, then it must be bad for you. Today, we have significantly furthered the PeaTos mission of converting more snackers to our unique approach, one that makes good on the dream of delivering on all the flavor and fun of a true “junk” food snack experience but with better-for-you nutrition, using only plant-based ingredients.”

CVS Health is a health solutions company with more than 9900 retail locations nationwide including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. H-E-B, with sales of $28 billion, operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.

New in 2022, PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is a 100% plant-based vegan snack that offers the taste and sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks, but without the dairy. The plant-based snacks caught the attention of VegNews editors which gave PeaTos its “Best of” award at Expo West, the world’s largest trade show for natural living.

The all-new plant-based 2022 PeaTos line now includes four flavors in two familiar forms: Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heats meets serious crunch; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a mix of tomato and cheese flavors.

