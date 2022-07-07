Modelo is inviting consumers to have an “All In Summer” and maximize everything this season has to offer, by partnering with Takis to unlock weekly #ModeloTime giveaways.

As part of the weekly #ModeloTime drops, Modelo and Takis®= have teamed up to create a limited-edition, temperature-controlled vending machine, combining two of the best tastes of summer: the spicy snack brand paired with beer. One lucky winner will receive the branded vending machine along with help to buy a year's worth of Modelo and Takis through the live “Hands on a Hot Drop” competition taking place at the iHeart Radio Block Party in New York City.

How it works: the pre-determined contestants will be required to place one hand on the Modelo and Takis vending machine at the start of the competition. If they take their hand off the vending machine for any reason—even if it’s to grab an ice-cold Modelo or wipe Takis crumbs off their face—they will be eliminated from the competition.

The competition will be held on July 10 during the iHeartRadio Block Party presented by Modelo, in New York City from 2:00 to 6:00pm ET at Pier 76. Fans who can’t attend in person can check out the competition at @ModeloUSA and @SpiceAdams on Instagram.

In the spirit of going “all in” and making this summer one to remember, #ModeloTime drops include partnerships with iconic brands. Fans can head to Modelo’s website to enter and learn more.

