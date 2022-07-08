Taste remains the top purchase driver for consumers when it comes to food and beverage products. As consumers are increasingly motivated by creative concepts, exploratory flavors, and novel eating experiences, brands are raising the bar on the products they bring to market.

To help brands create standout products that deliver on taste, Flavorchem, a global flavor and ingredient supplier, continues its commitment to innovation with the expansion of its sensory capabilities for optimal flavor and new product development. Flavorchem began building its Sensory Department after the 2020 opening of the SRS Center for Taste Innovation at their Downers Grove campus. The sensory program features a panel that has grown to over 55 qualified Flavorchem employees.

The 25,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility features a dedicated 4-booth sensory room for formal blind and controlled testing. The custom-designed sensory space is equipped with professional sensory software, tablets, and a silent notification system. The room contains a Halo air purification system that eliminates outside aromas, allowing for high-quality sensory evaluations in a controlled environment.

“We know what it takes to make a product taste great. Our team of qualified panelists conduct sensory tests and flavor evaluations to ensure products exceed the highest taste standard,” says Samantha Filip, sensory scientist. “We have the expertise, experience, and in-house capabilities to take a brand’s vision from concept to completion by offering a range of testing services that meet their specific needs.”

Discrimination Testing: evaluates the similarity and difference of two products

Consumer Testing: provides a snapshot into the minds of consumers by obtaining panel feedback on how they will perceive the product

Descriptive Testing: assesses flavor profile by panel of trained judges

“Our newly developed sensory offerings were designed to optimize the product development process, deliver purpose-driven results, and help our customers launch on-trend products that consumers will love,” says Niki Hernandez, R&D manager and senior flavorist. “Additional services include specified panelist training, focus groups, data analysis, online research, and custom survey design to highlight key product attributes.”