Company: Kellogg's

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49, $5.49

Product Snapshot: Kellogg's has released Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal in time for Halloween.

"We love seeing the scary-delicious treats families dream up with Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal for the Halloween season and beyond," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Our new Shocking Orange cereal offers the classic flavor and crispy crunch of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal, plus, the festive color of the fall. From breakfast creations to treats and tricks, we cannot wait to see what kind of creativity this product will inspire."

Shocking Orange features the same original taste and crisped rice cereal crunch.

Cereal lovers looking to get into the Halloween spirit can find Kellogg's Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal at retailers nationwide starting in August for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 7.50-ounce box and $5.49 for a 12-ounce box.

To keep up with all things Rice Krispies, visit ricekrispies.com and follow along on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.