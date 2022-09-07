Krispy Kreme’s has introduced the first-ever ChurrDough Collection: cinnamon-and-sugary craveable churro flavors transformed into three all-new light and airy sweet treats.

For a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can experience the ChurrDoughs individually or in a three-pack. The ChurrDoughs are a first-of-a-kind sweet treat form for Krispy Kreme, each tossed in cinnamon sugar with a variety of unique toppings:

Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough: An all-new Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with swirls of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces.

An all-new Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with swirls of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces. Cookies & Kreme Churrdough : An all-new Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme, topped with chocolate cookie pieces, and drizzled with chocolate icing

: An all-new Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme, topped with chocolate cookie pieces, and drizzled with chocolate icing Dulce De Leche Churrdough: An all-new Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of cream cheese icing, and topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

For more information on Krispy Kreme’s ChurrDough Collection, visit krispykreme.com/promos/churrdough.