Chip Cookies, the original gourmet cookie delivery company, has announced plans to expand to Denver so more customers can enjoy its cookies. The newly franchising gourmet cookie company currently has 10 locations across Utah and Idaho and is now targeting Denver and the surrounding metro area for growth, with plans to open 10-15 locations there in the coming years.

“Denver is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and we’re confident that Denverites and the influx of families moving there will appreciate the sweet moments that Chip Cookies provides,” said Sean Wilson, CEO and co-founder of Chip Cookies. “We are excited to find new franchise partners in the community who will help us achieve our mission of delivering happiness.”

When Co-Founder Sarah Wilson was pregnant with her first child, late night cravings for warm chocolate chip cookies were a frequent occurrence. Instead of having to bake cookies every time the craving hit, Sarah’s husband, Co-Founder and CEO Sean Wilson, got to work on a business plan that would address this need by delivering warm, gourmet cookies right to your door. Chip Cookies was then born in a rented kitchen in Provo, Utah, in 2016. Since then, Chip has been delivering freshly baked cookies through local stores and via nationwide shipping.

Since 2016, Chip Cookies has been delivering gourmet cookies made with the freshest ingredients to consumers' doors. Each box comes with four large cookies chosen from the menu that includes the OG chocolate chip cookie, Biscoff chip, sugar chip, and a weekly rotating flavor. Chip also offers 9-count mini options of the OG and sugar chip. Guests can experience Chip either in-person at a local store, or take advantage of its nationwide shipping.

“We are confident that our loyal customers and proven business model will make Chip Cookies and our franchise partners a huge success in Denver,” said Sarah Wilson, co-founder of Chip Cookies. “There will always be a need for a pick-me-up, so we can’t wait to find more franchisees who will help us become the go-to spot for a warm, fresh cookie in Denver.”

To learn more about Chip Cookies, visit chipcookies.co/. For more information on its franchise opportunity, click here.