General Mills has been engaging various fans in the gaming sphere through collaborations such as Totino’s and Faze Clan’s Totino’s Orange Chicken and Buffalo Chicken flavors. Now, General Mills is teaming up with Minecraft to bring fellow adventurers, diamond miners, or Ender Dragon slayers on their next epic journey through a world of fruity flavors with General Mills’ Minecraft Fruit Flavored Snacks.

Consumers can level up their snacking game with gummy Minecraft character shapes like Steve, Alex, Creeper, Cow, and more. Kids can save the day for Steve and Alex by making their way through the Minecraft Mob Maze game on the box.

Minecraft Fruit Flavored Snacks are now available at grocery stores nationwide for an MSRP of $4.29.

