Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of snack production systems, now has its sustainable-design electric-powered convection oven available for customer product trials at the RBS Science & Innovation Center.

The new electric-powered two-zone convection oven offers similar baking to a gas-powered oven but reportedly is able to achieve sustainability goals with energy-efficiency and emission-reducing benefits of electric penthouses.

“It is our charge to develop innovative equipment and system solutions that meet the sustainability-focused guidelines of the future. Our equipment and systems are renowned for operational efficiency, reliability, and longevity, so it is important that we lead electric oven adoption. We are truly excited to now offer customers the opportunity to test their products on the electric-powered version of our ovens.” says Cameron Johnston, director of engineering at RBS.

Johnston continued, “RBS has conducted hours of R&D work proving no significant oven performance difference between gas and electric power sources.”

Before offering trials to customers, RBS ran organoleptic tests and piloted R&D to prove product parity. This means that the same snacks can be successfully made on the electric-powered oven, and with the same quality, textures, and taste.

Operationally, baking with an electric oven is very similar to baking with a gas-powered oven. Control points and baking profiles are the same, resulting in no significant difference in chamber humidity. While the electric oven is slightly less responsive to settle from a temperature adjustment, the baking process is more energy efficient due to fewer products of combustion and less humidity needing to be exhausted.

To learn more about the new energy-efficient electric-powered Convection Oven or to schedule a product trial at the RBS Science and Innovation Center, visit readingbakery.com.