February’s championship football game will be accompanied by countless over-the-top buffet tables around the country, where fans will have their pick of fun foods from wings to BBQ ribs. For obvious reasons, consumer packaged goods marketers take a keen interest in this annual ritual.

NCSolutions conducted a consumer sentiment survey and found the top 10 snack foods people will enjoy while watching the Big Game. Findings included:

Chicken wings topped the list, unsurprisingly, at 21%

Pizza came in second, at 18%

Chips and dips took third, at 16%

See the above graphic for the rest of the list.