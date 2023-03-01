Thirteen Flowers Foods, Inc. bakeries earned ENERGY STAR certification in 2022; of those recognized, more than half have made the list at least six times.

To receive ENERGY STAR certification, bakeries must score in the top 25% of all U.S. commercial bread and roll bakeries for energy efficiency and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“In the 2022 ENERGY STAR class, nearly 40% of the bakeries that achieved certification are part of the Flowers network,” said Margaret Ann Marsh, vice president of sustainability and environmental at Flowers Foods. “I’m incredibly proud of their collective efforts to help lead the industry and our network of Flowers bakeries in sustainable operations. Each certified location has played a critical role in helping our company lower greenhouse gas emissions by 22% since 2015.”

Flowers’ bakeries that earned ENERGY STAR certification in 2022 include:

Seven-time honorees Holsum Bakery of Tolleson (Ariz.) Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso (Texas)* Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk (Va.)*

Six-time honorees Dave’s Killer Bread (Ore.)* Flowers Baking Co. of New Orleans (La.)* Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler (Texas) Lynchburg Organic Baking Co. (Va.)*

Five-time honorees Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville (Ark.) Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co. (Ala.)

Four-time honorees Mesa Organic Baking Co. (Ariz.)* Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson (Nev.)*

Three-time honorees Flowers Baking Co. of Houston (Texas)

Two-time honoree Lepage Bakeries – Park Street (Maine)



* Scored in the top 10% of U.S. commercial bread and roll bakeries.

All Flowers locations continuously monitor energy and emissions with an online energy management program that identifies and helps resolve unusual changes in energy consumption. The company seeks opportunities to improve the energy efficiency of its operations, especially when upgrading equipment or installing new lines. Examples of energy-saving measures include LED lighting, compressed air upgrades, and heat recovery projects that reuse waste from ovens to heat water and warm the bakery.