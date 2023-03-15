Kellogg Company has unveiled the names of the future companies it will create through its planned separation into two public companies focused on global snacking and North American cereal. The names will go into effect in connection with the spinoff of the North American cereal business, which Kellogg Company intends to complete by the end of 2023. While the company names will change upon spin completion, the "Kellogg's" brand will remain on product packaging of both companies around the world.

The global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods, and North American frozen breakfast business will be named Kellanova. Kellanova will be a global snacking company with a portfolio of brands, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, Incogmeato, Gardenburger, Nutri-Grain, RXBAR, and Eggo. Kellanova will also steward a suite of international cereal brands, including Kellogg's, Frosties, Zucaritas, Special K, Krave, Miel Pops, Coco Pops, and Crunchy Nut, among others.

"The name Kellanova signals the company's ambition for the future, building on the strong brand equity and legacy built over the past 117 years as Kellogg Company," says Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's chairman and CEO, and future chairman and CEO of Kellanova. "The 'Kell' overtly recognizes our enduring connection to Kellogg Company, while 'anova,' which combines 'a' and the Latin word 'nova,' meaning 'new,' signals our ambition to continuously evolve as an innovative, next-generation, global snacking powerhouse. The Kellanova logo retains the iconic Kellogg Company 'K' to intentionally connect to our heritage and the strong foundation that got us to where we are today. The forward curved and extended 'v' embodies our forward momentum as we embark on this next chapter."

The North American cereal business will be named WK Kellogg Co. WK Kellogg Co will be a food company in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean, with a heritage of innovation and more than a century of operational success driven by its portfolio of brands that have resonated with consumers for more than a century, including Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi, and Bear Naked.

"The name WK Kellogg Co honors the legacy of founder W.K. Kellogg, celebrating his spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. At the same time, we are looking forward, focused on propelling the company into the future. We eliminated the use of periods in the name to signal the start of a new, unwritten chapter," says Gary Pilnick, CEO designate of WK Kellogg Co. "The logo itself stems from the iconic signature of Mr. Kellogg. We have taken his instantly recognizable script and then underlined and elevated the 'Co,' emphasizing our ambition as a 117-year-old start-up taking Mr. Kellogg's original company to new heights."

With the help of employees, Kellogg engaged in a thorough process to create names that would maintain a strong connection to its legacy while also capturing both the spirit and ambition of each company's portfolio and trajectory. Kellogg invited employees from around the world to submit company name suggestions along with thoughts on what they hope to carry forward from Kellogg Company to each company. Nearly 1,000 employees submitted more than 4,000 name suggestions along with qualitative feedback. Approximately 20% of employees who submitted names suggested a variation of "W.K. Kellogg" for the North American cereal business name, "WK Kellogg Co." Employee name submissions that included "nova" inspired the global snacking business name, "Kellanova."

Cahillane adds, "Unveiling the names for the global snacking and North American cereal businesses is an exciting milestone for both companies as we progress towards unleashing their full potential as standalone businesses. Upon spin completion, we believe both businesses will be better positioned to focus on their distinct strategic priorities, execute with increased agility and operational flexibility, realize improved outlooks for profitable growth, and shape distinctive corporate cultures, each rooted in Kellogg Company's strong values."

Kellanova will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "K." Ticker and exchange information for WK Kellogg Co will be announced in the coming months. The company will continue to provide updates on the separation of Kellogg into two independent companies as appropriate. A dedicated website providing ongoing information about the separation is available at unleashingourpotential.com.