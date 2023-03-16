The Peeps brand is once again partnering with an array of new and returning partners to bring fans unique ways to enjoy its Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with so many well-known brands that bring the Peeps Brand to life like never before," said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps. "Each year our fans look forward to the tradition of receiving our tasty marshmallow candies in their Easter baskets, and we continue to provide new and innovative ways to celebrate the season with Peeps."

Fans can keep the seasonal fun going by baking up four new recipes made in collaboration with the dessert experts at Duncan Hines, such as the Peeps Color Swirl Cake or the Peeps Brownie Eggs. In addition, the Kellogg's Peeps Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows is back just in time for Easter. The limited-edition cereal is inspired by the taste and springtime colors of Peeps Classic Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies.

For even more sweet craft and recipe inspiration, visit peepsbrand.com. To purchase Peeps Candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at peepsandcompany.com.