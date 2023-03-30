General Mills has brought back two Easter-themed products in time for the spring holiday. The brands involved in the returning item releases are Pillsbury and Reese’s Puffs. Both of the items are available now at retailers across the U.S.

Pillsbury Spring Seasonal Cookie Dough (Bunny Shape, Chick Shape, Egg Cutouts) are limited-edition cookies back in time for the holiday. The dough is safe to eat raw, so it can be enjoyed either before or after baking.

Annie’s Yummy Bunnies & Cheddar Mac & Cheese are intended to bring creamy, cheesy goodness to the family dinner table. Made with real cheddar cheese and organic pasta in four bunny and carrot shapes, the product offers consumers a way to incorporate Easter fun into dinnertime.

Reese's Puffs Bunnies Chocolatey Peanut Butter Easter Edition Cereal consists of sweet, crunchy bunny-shaped corn puffs made with Reese’s peanut butter. The limited-edition Reese’s Puffs are suitable for homemade cereal bars for Easter gift baskets and spring celebrations.

General Mills also is spotlighting year-round Annie's Organic products suitable for Easter celebrations: