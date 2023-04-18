In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, several popular General Mills products are undergoing an out-of-this-world transformation inspired by the beloved band of misfits from the film. Iconic mascots like Lucky the Leprechaun and Trix Rabbit will don new outfits—inspired by the Guardians team suits—on six collectible cereal boxes, while fans can also get their hands on special versions of cereal bars and GrootGurt, a Guardians-inspired takeover of Go-Gurt.

“Marvel Studios' ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and General Mills have a lot in common, from our passionate fans to our iconic characters--some could say this collaboration was written in the stars,” says Adriana Hernández-Fernández, associate manager of Morning Foods Cultural Portfolio Events for General Mills. “We are thrilled to announce a collection made specifically for our superfans to celebrate the new film.”

Starting today, fans can search the cosmos, or select retailers nationwide, to collect all available products:

Cereal: For a limited time, General Mills mascots will take a cue from the film with matching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 attire for the occasion. Fans can get their hands on the cereal boxes, with exclusive designs of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Reese’s Puffs, Trix, and Cookie Crisp. In addition, the company will offer Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 General Mills limited-edition cereal kits, featuring all six of the cereal boxes and a six-pin set. The Walmart-exclusive kits can be purchased for $59.98 starting May 3, only on Walmart.com.

Groot-Gurt: Everyone’s favorite tree-like alien, Groot, is getting his own specially themed snack. Find Groot-Gurt in Berry, Cotton Candy, Mixed Berry, Strawberry and Strawberry Banana flavors.

Cereal bars: Snack time has never been more epic with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3-themed cereal bars. Flavors with specially designed packaging include Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms.

This marks General Mills’ latest collaboration with Marvel and Marvel Studios since the launch of the limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spider-Man boxes in the fall of 2022 and Loki Charms in 2021.