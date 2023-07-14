Old Trapper announced that they are the Founding Partner and Official Beef Jerky of SlamBall League: Series 6. Throughout the 2023 season, Old Trapper product, messaging, and signage will be incorporated on broadcast, digital, and social media platforms of SlamBall on ESPN.

The partnership begins on Opening Night, as SlamBall relaunches live from Las Vegas July 21 from 7–9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ will combine to air more than 60 hours of live SlamBall programming across five weekends, culminating August 15–17 with the SlamBall League Playoffs and SlamBall League Championship Game. All games will be played at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

As founding partner of SlamBall League: Series 6, Old Trapper will be highlighted as the official beef jerky in broadcast deliverables. This includes TV visible signs during the 96 games at Cox Pavilion and 60 hours on the ESPN ecosystem. Old Trapper will also be featured on the starting lineups of each game. Old Trapper signage will appear on five minutes of LED rotations per game and on four 30-second spots per broadcast. Old Trapper will have product placement on the SlamBall broadcast desk and in postgame player interviews. For digital and social integrations, Old Trapper’s logo will be permanently integrated into SlamBallLeague.com. The company will also serve as the presenting sponsor of Dunk of the Summer, which will be featured on Instagram and voted on by fans.

“We are very excited to announce the start of our partnership with SlamBall League,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “As founding partner and official beef jerky of the 2023 season, we look forward to connecting with SlamBall fans and fueling the fire of champions with bold flavors and protein-packed goodness. Just as SlamBall combines high-flying acrobatics with raw power, Old Trapper Beef Jerky complements the grit and determination of these athletes, delivering hearty sustenance to fuel their relentless pursuit of greatness.”