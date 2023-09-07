Banza, the maker of chickpea-based foods, has announced the launch of Banza Protein Waffles. The items will be offered in three varieties: Homestyle, Blueberry, and Chocolate Chip. This marks Banza’s first foray into the breakfast space and second offering in the frozen aisle after the launch of Banza Pizza in October 2020. This increases Banza’s product offerings to five categories: pasta, pizza, macaroni and cheese, rice, and waffles.

Building on its mission to inspire people to eat more chickpeas, Banza continues to innovate with mealtime options intended to strike a balance of delicious flavor, nutritional value, and convenience. Banza Protein Waffles are made with chickpeas and reportedly offer 2.5x more protein, 3x more fiber, and 35% fewer net carbs than the leading waffle brand with the fluffy, crispy texture of traditional waffles.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our first breakfast product: Banza Waffles. Our customers told us they want breakfast to be quick, delicious, and nutritious. By turning chickpeas into waffles, we’re aiming to hit all three while forwarding our mission of inspiring people to eat more chickpeas and other beans,” says Brian Rudolph, CEO and co-founder, Banza.

Banza started in 2014 when the company introduced its chickpea pasta. Today, Banza reportedly is the fifth largest pasta company in the U.S., with only heritage brands surpassing it, and the largest brand in the better-for-you category.

Banza entered the frozen category in 2020 with the launch of Banza Pizza, the first-ever chickpea-based option available in the U.S. Offering 2x the protein, 3x the fiber, and 25% fewer net carbs than the leading cauliflower crust, Banza Pizza reportedly holds the #1 repeat rate in the better-for-you pizza category.

Over the past four years, Banza has grown nearly 3X and has become a household staple for 9 million people. Banza’s long-term goal is to capture a 10% share of each category they play in, with hopes to replace more refined grain-based foods with versions made from legumes.

Banza Protein Waffles are now available to purchase at all Whole Foods Market locations for $6.49, as well as online at Amazon.com and EatBanza.com for $35.99 (per three-pack).