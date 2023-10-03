Each month, the editorial team behind Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery (and its microsite, the confectionery-centric Candy Industry) covers a broad range of topics relevant to producers and their partners. The latest video posts and podcast episodes are no exception, covering everything from clean-label bread insights, to innovation at a long-standing cake company, to the versatile potential of soy sauce to enliven snack and bakery products.

To learn more, check out the latest videos and podcasts listed below.



PODCASTS





Andrew Hunter, Kikkoman

Soy sauce is more than just a household pantry staple you can reach for when your favorite Asian dishes need a little zing. As Chef Hunter explains, soy sauce can be a useful ingredient in a range of snack and bakery products. Listen





Megan and Scott Reamer, Jackson’s

What started out as a labor of love—crafting a delicious, healthful snack that an immunocompromised kid could enjoy with the whole family—has evolved into a growing national snack brand. Listen

Thom King, Icon Foods

Sugar reduction is a huge concern with product developers in most food categories, confectionery included. King outlines formulation trends, innovation, and use of stevia as a natural candy sweetener. Listen

VIDEOS





Rick Meyer, Beatrice Bakery

While Beatrice Bakery is built upon family tradition and a fruitcake recipe that dates back more than a century, the producer (known for its holiday treat) is committed to innovation in fruitcake and other delicious categories. Watch





Nancy Jo Seaton, Seaton Food Consultants

Sometimes a producer’s recipe for bakery success could benefit from one additional ingredient: perspective from an outside expert. Seaton talks about a range of topics, including clean-label bread trends and what consumers want. Watch





Vic Mehren, Sanders

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker sits down with Mehren, CEO of the Second Nature Brands company, to talk about the confectionery producer’s product lines, recent innovations, and what’s next. Watch