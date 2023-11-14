Utz Brands, a U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, has announced that Mitchell Arends has been appointed executive vice president, chief integrated supply chain officer. Also, Cary Devore has been appointed executive vice president, chief operating and transformation officer. These appointments, which will be effective November 27, 2023, reportedly will enhance the company’s execution of both short- and long-term objectives, including supply chain optimization and integrated business planning.

“I believe that these appointments will significantly strengthen the Company’s ability to deliver our strategic priorities, unlock further potential and help drive our short- and long-term growth objectives,” says Howard Friedman, CEO of Utz.

As chief integrated supply chain officer, Arends will oversee all aspects of the supply chain, including procurement, manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, and planning. He will accelerate Utz’s efforts to optimize its supply chain network and capabilities, leveraging the progress the company has made over the last two years in scaling its productivity program, improving its service levels, and implementing improved processes and capabilities. Utz will provide more detail on its supply chain optimization initiatives, and introduce Arends, at its Investor Day in New York City on December 15. Arends will report to Friedman.

“Mitch’s experience and track record in integrated supply chain leadership make him an excellent fit for Utz, especially as we continue our journey to further optimize our supply chain network. He will work closely with our talented existing manufacturing and supply chain leadership team in Shannan Redcay, executive vice president, manufacturing; and Chad Whyte, executive vice president, supply chain. Given the significant opportunity ahead of us, Mitch’s leadership and expertise will enhance our ability to execute with excellence at speed,” says Friedman.

Arends comes to Utz with over 25 years of experience in all aspects of supply chain, most recently as Chief Supply Chain Officer of North America Operations at Kraft Heinz. At Kraft Heinz, Arends had end-to-end accountability for a $22 billion supply chain with direct P&L responsibility. Under his leadership, Kraft Heinz transformed into one of the top 25 CPG supply chains as recognized by Gartner. Prior to Kraft Heinz, where Arends held various roles from 2010–2023, Arends served in procurement and operations roles at Nestle, Gerber, R.R. Donnelley & Sons, and Deere & Company. Arends holds a B.A. in Supply Chain Management/Operations Management from Michigan State University, as well as an M.B.A. from Arizona State University with an emphasis in Supply Chain Management.

As chief operating and transformation officer, Devore will oversee the execution of the Company’s strategic plan priorities, large-scale transformation initiatives, and scaling key enabling capabilities across the company. An experienced executive with more than seven years at Utz, he is uniquely positioned to lead the company’s transformation activities given the complexity and long-term impact to the organization. Given the scope of the company’s strategic plan, it is important to have someone of Devore’s experience, knowledge of the company, and ability to ensure flawless execution.

“Cary is a proven performer and his contributions have been instrumental over the past seven years, including in the company’s transition from a smaller private to a larger publicly traded company,” says Friedman. “I am extremely pleased he has accepted this significant role leading our major strategic plan initiatives. Cary’s breadth of knowledge about our company, diversity of experience, and acumen make him the perfect partner to deliver this work stream and elevate total company performance.”

Devore joined Utz in November 2016 and has served in a variety of senior leadership roles. He became executive vice president, chief financial officer in 2019 before transitioning to his current position of executive vice president, chief operating officer in 2021. Prior to Utz, Devore held various roles in the private equity sector.

Devore graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Magna Cum Laude, and received his MBA from the University of Michigan with High Honors.

