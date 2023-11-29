Paris Baguette has unwrapped a limited-edition holiday menu with items ranging from seasonal beverages to artisan pastries and cakes, just in time for the season of the year! The limited-edition seasonal bakery treats are handcrafted on-site at each café by Paris Baguette's cakers and bakers and are suited for any holiday occasion.

"This holiday season we're thrilled to bring back delicious fan-favorite holiday flavors and introduce new seasonal offerings to help our guests celebrate the sweetest season of the year," says Cathy Chavenet, senior vice president and head of marketing at Paris Baguette. "The holidays are such a magical time of year for gathering with friends and family, and our show-stopping lineup of expertly crafted cakes are the perfect addition to every celebration."

Now through January 4, seasonal treats are taking over the menu at Paris Baguette cafés nationwide. Guests on-the-go can indulge in pastries like the Peppermint Mochi Donut and Snowman King Cream Donut, as well as expertly crafted coffee creations like Peppermint Mocha Lattes served hot or iced, Peppermint Hot Chocolate and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew. A selection of holiday cakes are also now available, including the Snowman Strawberry Soft Cream Cake, Penguin Pond Chocolate Cake, Enchanted Red Velvet Cake and Cherry Soufflé Cheesecake.

Paris Baguette’s holiday menu includes festive cakes made with quality ingredients, seasonal flavors, and crafted designs fit for any holiday celebration. From December 13 through December 25, Paris Baguette's artisanal handcrafted cakes will be the star of the show as the brand offers a selection of 12 limited-edition holiday cakes, including:

Bûche de Noël: a French holiday classic consisting of a mocha roll cake topped with chocolate cream and dusted with cocoa powder and chocolate curls with holiday decor.

Gnome for the Holidays Blueberry Chiffon Cake: a traditional Blueberry Chiffon Sponge Cake filled with soft cream, topped with blueberry glaze and fresh blueberries with gnome decor.

Winter Village Chocolate Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: a chocolate sponge cake filled with fresh strawberries and chocolate soft cream decked out for Christmas.

Santa's Mixed Berry Soft Cream Cake: the company’s signature soft cream layered with fresh berries and topped with Santa decor.

Holiday Mocha Cake: layers of traditional mocha cake filled with mocha buttercream and topped with chocolate curls, fresh berries and Santa's winter village.

Enchanted Red Velvet Cake: red velvet sponge filled with fresh strawberries and soft cream topped with marshmallows and holiday decor.

Cherry Soufflé Cheesecake: a soufflé cheesecake atop a vanilla sponge base finished with a tart cherry topping and garnished with a sweet cream finish and red velvet macaron.

Snowman Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: a Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with holiday decor.

Penguin Pond Chocolate Cake: layers of chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in chocolate ganache, topped with playful holiday penguins.

Holly Jolly Green Tea Cake: a green tea sponge filled with fresh strawberries and soft cream, topped with green tea glaze and Santa decor.

St. Nick's Pistachio-Raspberry Trifle Cake: pistachio soft cream layered between vanilla sponge cake with raspberry preserves and white chocolate crisp pearls, topped with holiday decor.

Frosty's Cookie Butter Crunch Cake: layers of cookie butter soft cream between vanilla sponge with cookie butter pieces and crisp pearls with snowman decor.

Also, from December 27 through January 1, cake lovers can ring in the New Year with two themed cakes including the New Year Strawberry Soft Cream Cake, a Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with New Years décor; and the New Year Chocolate Layer Cake, made with layers of chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in chocolate ganache, topped with New Years decor.