The University of Florida has emerged as the winner of the American Society of Baking (ASB) competitive Product Development Competition. According to the judges their entry, Glow Squares, not only demonstrated exceptional creativity but also met the highest standards of quality and safety.

For the 2024 competition, students submitted proposals for a new bakery food product with the theme “Baking Something Old New Again” to tie in with the 100th anniversary of ASB in 2024. The products were a reinvention of a “traditional” bakery item that was popular around 100 years ago with the twist that, to bring them into the 21st century, they should be reduced sodium as per the FDA’s 2023 sodium reduction guidelines.

The winning team reimagined the ginger cake, adding a lemon jam and spiced creme filling to balance and complement the flavors. The judges were impressed by the University of Florida's commitment to excellence and innovation among an impressive array of submissions, showcasing creativity, quality, and market potential. Each team member received a $2,500 scholarship.

The second-place winner, with their product Gingerbreadzels, is the University of Massachusetts Amherst. A fusion of gingerbread and pretzels, they added a unique twist to classic gingerbread showcasing the true spirit of baking innovation. Each team member was awarded $1,500 in scholarship money.

“We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to both teams team for their well-deserved success,” the ASB shared in a statement after the competition. “Their achievement adds a new level of prestige to our competition, and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.”

