Ingredients specialist Crespel & Deiters, which offers a wide range of ingredients for all types of coated products, has introduced its Lory Crumb portfolio. The range includes a number of extrudates in various shapes and colors for breading. According to the company, the products provide a unique appearance and crunch, making them suitable for plant-based meat alternatives, vegetable sticks, meat, and fish products. The selection of native and modified starches reportedly ensures optimum adhesion and crispness in batters, tempura coatings and dustings.

Alongside granulated Lory Crumb variations based on corn, rice, potato, and wheat, the portfolio also includes shapes such as triangles, crescents, discs and balls in an array of different colors. The functional ingredients optimize the breading texture and are characterized by high temperature and color stability, according to the manufacturer; as a result, visual appeal is guaranteed even under demanding conditions, thus allowing for the creation of superior, added-value breaded products.

Crespel & Deiters also produces a selection of native and modified wheat starches with different technological properties. Lory Starch Saphire pure is a wheat starch with high adhesion and processing stability, which makes a suitable functional ingredient for batters, tempura, and a pre-dust for added crunch. It also has no E-number, making it suited for clean label products. Modified wheat starch Lory Starch Solaris is said to be ideal for viscosity control in batter and tempura coatings due to its cold swelling capacity and process stability. In addition, Lory Starch Achat retains low viscosity even at very high temperatures, thus optimizing the crispness and adhesion of tempura coatings.

Norbert Klein, head of R&D at Crespel & Deiters’s Food Division, says, “Our ingredients offer manufacturers creative scope for innovative solutions because they are perfectly matched with each other. With our remarkable Lory Crumb range, extravagant creations are possible, as they turn breadings into trendy, crunchy, eye-catching creations. Our Lory Starch portfolio provides the perfect technological properties for all types of coatings.”

