Crespel & Deiters reports it has devised an innovative way to enhance the nutrient density of pizzas and other bakery products. The resistant wheat starch Lory Starch Elara reportedly boosts fiber content while also supporting the reduction of carbohydrates in finished products. Also, variants of the Lory Protein range are designed to boost overall protein content, making pizza and pasta a healthier choice.

According to the supplier, the ingredients enable manufacturers to create on-trend products with an optimized nutritional profile while maintaining optimal taste and texture, due to technological properties such as low water binding and improved dough extensibility. Both ingredients reportedly can be easily incorporated into existing production processes.

Lory Starch Elara is a resistant wheat starch with high fiber content. When it is used to partially replace conventional flour or semolina in doughs such as burger buns, muffins, and cookies, it is said to boost fiber content and allows for a reduction in carbohydrates. As Lory Starch Elara is primarily insoluble fiber, it has only a few calories, allowing manufacturers to create products that tick all the boxes: high in fiber, with fewer carbs and calories. As a tasteless and odorless powder with very low water-binding capacity, it does not affect the baking process or dough characteristics. With Lory Starch Elara, products with the claims of “High fiber” or “Good source of fiber” reportedly can be manufactured, in line with government requirements and regulations.

Lory Protein H11 and D11, according to the company, provide a very high protein content and are neutral in taste, making them suitable for protein enrichment in bakery, pizza, and pasta products in combination with wheat gluten. While Lory Protein D11 is an extruded, denatured wheat protein, Lory Protein H11 is hydrolyzed and is intended to improve the extensibility of high-gluten doughs. Both types are pH and heat-stable, making them suitable for all types of processing, particularly burger buns, biscuits, and cookies, where they can also be combined.

Karl Braun, Sales Manager at Crespel & Deiters, says, “We can see that the trend towards a more healthy diet containing more fiber and fewer carbs is still growing, and therefore continuing to influence eating habits in the U.S. Offering alternatives to typically high carbohydrate products such as pasta and pizza is crucial for manufacturers wanting to stay ahead of the game. Our multifunctional ingredients can be used to create finished products that have both sensory and nutritional appeal. Manufacturers can now easily respond to this trend without having to change their processes or fear a loss of quality.”

