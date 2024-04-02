The 2024 American Bakers Association Convention (taking place in Scottsdale, AZ, April 14–17) offers those in the bakery industry the chance to gather to learn, network, and build their businesses. The event is geared toward professionals just getting started in their careers as well as experienced veterans, and the programming is appropriate for people from modest-sized operations as well as those found on Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery’s Top 50 list.

To learn more about what the ABA Convention offers to bakery pros, and the value of membership in the organization, SF&WB checked in with Cordia Harrington, founder and CEO of Crown Bakeries and current ABA chair.

Jenni Spinner: Crown Bakeries has been producing quality breads, buns, rolls, and other baked items for a quarter century. Could you please tell us a bit about the company’s early days, growth, and what sets the company apart in a competitive field?

Cordia Harrington: Crown Bakeries was founded in 1996, then named Tennessee Bun Company, a McDonald’s bun facility in Dickson, TN. Thankfully, McDonald’s has the highest of standards, and we learned early on that buying the best equipment, hiring the best bakers, and purchasing the finest quality ingredients will ultimately be best, even if it is not the least expensive. When we got our first customer other than McDonald’s, it was Pepperidge Farm. At that time, Rosita Moreno ran the commercial division of Pepperidge Farm and said, “If you can please McDonald’s, you will easily please us”.

JS: Then, please tell me a bit about you and your career, and the path that got you to the top of Crown.

CH: In 1990, I purchased McDonald’s in Effingham, IL. As the only woman operator in the region, the men thought it funny to place me on the “Bun Committee,” where we audited the bakery that served us. I attended the meetings and learned about global supply chain, and was energized by flour prices in Russia, sesame seeds in Guatemala, and the open transaction of McDonald's suppliers and the stores. I knew this would be an outstanding career path. I had over 30 interviews in four years before being selected to own the bakery that would be built in Tennessee. I am very grateful for the opportunity McDonald’s gave me. What a terrific industry!

JS: How would you describe your business and leadership philosophy?

CH: My philosophy is: create opportunities, make a difference, and impact lives. My business has afforded me the opportunity to help many associates reach their personal dreams. It has been a blessing.

JS: You’ve been active in the ABA for a while, and in fact, you’re now serving as chair. Could you please share your thoughts on why you think joining the association, and being an active member, is of value to professional bakers?

CH: ABA has introduced me to so many incredible icons of the industry. It is inspiring to collaborate with people you respect on common issues, and the industry is small and very helpful! I have left our Board Meetings several times with opportunities to serve other bakers. The ABA is an outstanding organization and I recommend everyone in our Industry to get involved.

JS: Then, the Convention is coming up in a couple of weeks—could you please tell us what some of the benefits of attending might be, for both emerging bakeries and established firms like Crown?

CH: The benefit for emerging bakeries is twofold: contacts within the industry and business opportunities. As I mentioned earlier, sometimes the larger bakers utilize contract manufacturing to supply their customers; this is a huge opportunity for an emerging baker. The Crown team always learns from the educational speakers and networking with fellow bakers and our suppliers. It is the perfect setting.

JS: Specifically, what are your favorite things about the event? Please feel free to talk about the sessions, networking events, fun programming—whatever comes to mind.

CH: The sessions are always inspiring, and I leave with new ideas and energy! The networking is fun, and I love the PAC dinner, where I feel we work together to influence policy in DC.

JS: Do you have any advice for first-time attendees and folks on the fence about registering?

CH: I will give a “money back” guarantee: if you come and it does not meet your expectations, I will pay for your registration! I am confident you will love the experience, the people, and the event!

JS: Here’s a bonus question: where on earth did you get the incredible dress in this picture?

CH: Fun question. When in Paris with my 10-year-old granddaughter Zoe, we were walking by the Dolce & Gabbana window, and that dress was in the window…I had to have it!

Registration for the 2024 ABA Convention is open now; click here to sign up or learn more.





