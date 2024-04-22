Flowers Foods, Inc. has announced 11 new bread and snacking products from its Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Mrs. Freshley’s brands. The varied innovations include protein bars, smaller-sized loaves, breakfast items, flatbreads, and a new keto bun, among others, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to developing new and differentiated products across its portfolio.

“The breadth and scope of our newest launches are a testament to our continued focus on innovation and the growth of our leading brands,” says Mark Courtney, chief brand officer at Flowers Foods. “Our new products have been developed to meet the latest market trends and preferences, offering consumers more choice while driving additional value for our customers and our business.”

Products recently added to the Flowers portfolio include:

Nature’s Own

Keto Soft White Buns – Building on the success of the Keto Net One loaf, the top-selling Keto packaged bread nationwide and number one new item introduced in the overall loaf category last year, Nature’s Own Life Keto Soft White Buns contain only one net carb per serving.

Perfectly Crafted Flatbreads – Available in White and Garlic flavors, Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted flatbreads offer a versatile base for pizzas, sandwiches, or wraps. These new flatbreads are also Non-GMO Project Verified.

Small Loaves – Perfect for smaller households, Nature’s Own has developed a new, smaller loaf (12-oz.) that offers the same taste and texture and a full-size slice, but with fewer slices for less waste. Now available in Ancient Grain and Homestyle White flavors.

All new products from Nature’s Own maintain the traditional brand promise of no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, and no high fructose corn syrup.

Dave’s Killer Bread

Amped-Up Protein Bars – After the successful launch of its Organic Snack Bars last year, Dave’s Killer Bread is continuing to innovate in snacking with the introduction of its plant-based Amped-Up Protein Bars. With 10 g (10%DV) of protein per bar, DKB protein bars are available in three flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Coconut, and Blueberry Almond Butter.

Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls – DKB introduced its first nationally available dinner roll in March. Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls are made with the brand’s signature 21 Whole Grains & Seeds blend and boast 12 g of whole grains per serving.

Wonder

Bagels – Available in Classic, Everything, and Blueberry, new Wonder Bagels have a light and airy bite.

English Muffins – Wonder’s Classic, Sourdough, and Wheat English Muffins use high-quality ingredients and a traditional baking process.

Canyon Bakehouse

Cinnamon Raisin Bread – Gluten-free shoppers have a new breakfast option: Canyon Bakehouse Cinnamon Raisin Bread, a new loaf flavor now available through the brand’s online store. Blended with tasty raisins and cinnamon, the loaf is free of gluten, dairy, nuts, and soy.

Tastykake

Apple Cinnamon Honeybuns – This 4-oz. glazed bun is a twist on the traditional honey bun with rich cinnamon swirls and an apple flavor. It’s perfect for a quick, portable snack that’s delightfully different.

Boxed Iced Honeybun Multipack –Tastykake Iced Honeybun fans can now enjoy their favorite pastries from home with its newest multipack offering. Individually wrapped to stay soft and fresh and packaged six per box, these 2-oz. buns offer a smaller serving size than the convenience option.

Mrs. Freshley’s

Deluxe Hershey's Mini Muffins – These bite-sized muffins are available in two flavors: double chocolate and s’mores. The Double Chocolate Mini Muffins are made with real Hershey's cocoa and mini chocolate chips, while the S’mores Mini Muffins combine gram-flavored muffins with Hershey's chocolate chips and marshmallow bits.

