Today, Insomnia Cookies is launching its internationally-inspired summer collection, a celebration of “Summer Abroad Sweets,” that will satisfy any sweet tooth, warm or cold. From a key lime pie ice cream to Italian and Mexican-inspired cookies, the late-night bakery’s lineup tackles summer indulgences.

Insomniacs can satisfy their sweet tooths with the Caramel Apple Stroopwafel Classic cookie or the Gold Medal Lemon Filled Ricotta Cookie Classic cookie. Cookie lovers looking to celebrate National Peanut Butter Cookie Day on June 12 can enjoy the never-before-tasted Peanut Miso Ramen Classic cookie, a sweet, salty and crunchy creation bursting with Japanese-inspired flavors. And it’s vegan-friendly!

Insomnia Cookies’ Summer Abroad Sweets Collection includes:

Available now

Available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery until June 30 or while supplies last. Price and availability vary by location.

Key Lime Coconut Pie Ice Cream – Key lime ice cream blended with Sugar cookie pieces, a graham cracker swirl, and shredded coconut. Available until August 4.

Vegan Peanut Miso Ramen Classic – A sweet, salty and crunchy creation bursting with Japanese-inspired flavors. A vegan Miso Peanut cookie mixed with crunchy ramen pieces and dark chocolate chips.

Matcha Latte Classic – A classic Matcha flavored cookie mixed with white chocolate chips for a balance of earthiness and sweetness.

Dropping June 24

Available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery until July 14 or while supplies last. Price and availability vary by location.

Dulce de Leche Classic – A Mexican-inspired Dulce de Leche cookie filled with rich caramel chips.

Dropping July 8

Available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery until July 28 or while supplies last. Price and availability vary by location.

Caramel Apple Stroopwafel Classic – European street food meets classic American caramel apples. Classic cookie dough mixed with sweet caramel and apple pieces, and topped with a mini Stroopwafel.

Churro Cheesecake Classic – A Snickerdoodle cookie, with notes of crispy fried dough, mixed with white chocolate chips.

Gold Medal Lemon Filled Ricotta Cookie Classic – A fluffy Italian-inspired ricotta cookie filled with tart lemon curd. Available until August 11.

