Recently named one of Parents Magazine’s “Best Snacks For Kids,” Mavericks, known for its plant-based, bolt shaped cookies, launched its brand-new Sandwich Crackers, exclusively hitting Whole Foods Market stores nationwide this summer.

Shoppers can find two varieties of Mavericks’ newest innovation on the shelf, each featuring crackers packed with 8g of whole grains per serving. One option features rich, creamy peanut butter, while the other offers savory cheddar cheese. Whole Foods will sell two formats of the Sandwich Crackers, offering consumers both a traditional “Sharing Size” 7-oz. box for $5.99 and convenient, on-the-go 36g snack packs, which come six to a box for $7.99.

Mavericks first exclusively launched their line of better-for-you, family-first snacks in April 2020 with Whole Foods Market nationally. Driven by the overarching goal of “Reinventing Delicious,” Mavericks strives to bring new energy to a category that’s long been overlooked.

“We’re a family-forward snacking platform really looking to change the game," says Garrison Jones, president of Mavericks. “The cracker options tailored toward families is a fairly stagnant list – and our goal is to change that with innovation delivering on taste, quality, wholesomeness, and fun.”

In addition, Mavericks recently rolled out a brand-new look and feel, with elevated logo, packaging, and overall aesthetic to better fit what modern families look for on the shelf.

“Mavericks is all about taking the snacks we grew up on and giving them the update today’s families crave,” says Tina Pate, vice president of marketing. “We’re reinventing the classics, where old school favorites meet new school ingredients, starting with the completely nostalgic, universally beloved sandwich cracker."

Related: Better-for-kids brand Mavericks Cookies expands to Target stores