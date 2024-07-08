Insomnia Cookies is teaming up with The Bachelorette to deliver Insomniacs and Bachelorette fans alike sweet treats in celebration of the show’s premiere tonight, July 8, on ABC.

Insomniacs looking for love can indulge in the exclusive Perfect Match Pack, which includes a variety of 12 Classic cookies wrapped in a limited-edition The Bachelorette-themed trivia sleeve. The companion to its loyal cookie fans’ Bachelorette Mondays watch parties is available for a limited-time only from July 2–15.

The late-night bakery is hosting a sweepstakes to gift four lucky fans the chance to win warm, delicious cookies to celebrate the partnership. Insomniacs can watch the premiere of ABC’s The Bachelorette and post their trivia answers, or a photo of their watch party to Instagram or TikTok for a chance to win a $100 Insomnia Cookies gift card. Consumers can enter by tagging @insomniacookies and using #TheBachelorette and #InsomniaSweepstakes.

