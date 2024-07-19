General Mills announced Asheesh Saksena has been named chief strategy and growth officer, effective August 26. He will report to Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO, join the senior leadership team, and have global accountability for the company's comprehensive strategic planning process and for building long-term, sustainable plans, and capabilities to accelerate growth. Saksena succeeds Dana McNabb, following her prior appointment to group president, North America Retail.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Asheesh to General Mills,” said Harmening. “Over the course of his career, Asheesh has consistently demonstrated a clear track record of driving growth across a range of industries. As we continue to boldly build our brands, relentlessly innovate and revamp our portfolio for today’s families, I am confident Asheesh will be instrumental in helping build consumer love for our iconic core brands.”

Saksena most recently served as chief growth officer for Gap, Inc., where he was accountable for operations, technology, and the company’s growth, portfolio and diversification strategy. Prior roles include president, Best Buy Health, and chief strategic growth officer, Best Buy Co., Inc., in addition to chief strategy officer for Cox Communications and deputy chief strategy officer, Time Warner Cable.

He has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, India, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Delhi, India. Saksena previously served on the Board of Industry Advisors for Consumer Technology Forum (CES) and as a Board Trustee for the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

