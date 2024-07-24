General Mills, Sara Lee, and Hidden Valley Ranch are among the 10 brands recognized for new product innovation by the National Honey Board’s Queen’s Choice Awards. The awards recognize the product development teams behind some of the most innovative new product launches of the last 12 months.

This year’s Queen’s Choice nods are representative of a robust new product development boom, with cereals, bakery and snacks leading sweetened-with-honey releases this year, followed closely by sauces and seasonings.*

2024 Queen’s Choice Award Winners

Honey Nut PEP Bar — Step Change Innovations, LLC

Cold Brew Lattes and Coffees — Beekeeper Coffee

Daily Defense and Peace Love Energy — Cloud Water Brands

Sara Lee Honey Butter Half Loaf Bread — Bimbo Bakeries USA

Alexia Hot Honey Carrots — Conagra Brands, Inc.

Wheaties Protein Honey Pecan — General Mills, Inc.

Japanese Barbecue Sauce Sweet Honey — Bachan’s, Inc.

Hidden Valley Ranch Hot Honey Ranch — The Clorox Company

Habanero Honey Mustard Pepper Sauce & Condiment — Melinda’s Foods

Dave’s Killer Bread Crunchy Snack Bites Heavenly Honey Nut — Flowers Foods

“We celebrate the exceptional creativity and innovation showcased within the 2024 Queen's Choice Award winners," says Catherine Barry, the National Honey Board’s vice president of marketing. "These awards highlight the dedication of product developers and manufacturers to producing high-quality products with honey that delight consumers. We are proud to honor these outstanding companies and look forward to seeing how these innovations will inspire future new products with honey.”

To learn more about the Queen’s Choice Awards, visit queenschoiceawards.com.

*Based on Innova Market Insights data for the period between August 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024.

