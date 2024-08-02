Fun Friday first: DiGiorno, well-known for its "it's not delivery, it's DiGiorno" tagline, is now advocating for ... delivery?
DiGiorno is now delivering in a new ad campaign with Amazon. They aren’t just delivering pizza for your oven when you order from Amazon Fresh, but full-blown curated nights in.
DiGiorno recently unveiled four new, limited-edition pizzas that are inspired by Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine—and now the brand is driving consumers’ engagement from home to movie theaters with its DiGiorno and Amazon Fresh campaign experience.
The new “It’s Not Delivery, It’s DiGiorno Delivery” brand store on Amazon offers curated shoppable bundles and custom content designed for the ultimate night in, complete with limited-edition DiGiorno pizzas inspired by Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. Most importantly, the DiGiorno brand store on Amazon makes these limited-edition pizzas available for delivery to pizza-loving pie holes nationwide—bringing the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno right to consumers' doorstep and oven.
Planters brand launches ad campaign with "Duo-licious" tune
To support of the launch of new Planters Nut Duos, the Planters brand is launching a new advertising campaign titled "Duo-licious." The campaign includes three 15-second TV spots where snacking moments are humorously interrupted by a memorable singing duo who enthusiastically put on a show.
The ads deliver on a challenge to create excitement for the new snacks while clearly communicating the pairing of two nuts and two flavors combined for a unique snacking experience. The creative reinforces this through the idea of “flavor harmony,” celebrated in the singing of a nostalgia-drenched R&B duo who appears every time someone pours a handful of Planters Nut Duos.
Beyond TV and streaming services, the new "Duo-licious" campaign will run across several digital and social platforms, including a Snapchat lens in which the duo serenades users in “flavor harmony” as well as TikTok creator content.
During the product's development, the Planters brand team explored over 100 nut-and-flavor combinations and tested them with consumers before determining the final recipes that had the most appealing, trending flavors. Each Planters Nut Duos snack flavor combination is packed in a convenient, 5-ounce resealable bag and sells at a suggested retail price of $4.79.
Sun-Maid's child-run Board of Imagination is back in action
Sun-Maid Growers of California announced the return of three previous board members to its Board of Imagination (BOI); a creative collective where kids ages 6-12 work directly with Sun-Maid executives to provide input and help make decisions about the company's innovations. This year's BOI, marking the fourth year of the program, will once again bring kids' imaginative power to the forefront, ensuring Sun-Maid products continue to delight and inspire.
Returning to the BOI are Lukas C., Eli H., and Isabelle M., each bringing their unique experiences and creativity back to the table. These young visionaries will represent their previous classes and lead the charge of helping Sun-Maid with innovation, marketing, and activities. Meet the returning members:
Lukas (BOI Year 1)
- Age: 12
- Hometown: Woodway, TX
- Notable Contributions: Selected out of 1,384 applicants in the first year of the BOI, Lukas tested new products and selected the winning packaging designs in the Doodle Challenge. His chosen designs were featured exclusively at Target. Lukas also played a pivotal role in creating the first-ever Day of Imagination.
Eli (BOI Year 3)
- Age: 12
- Hometown: Riverside, CA
- Notable Contributions: Eli helped create the Sun-Maid Blueberry & Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins by designing packaging and taste-testing flavors. His creative insights have been invaluable to Sun-Maid's product development.
Isabelle (BOI Year 3)
- Age: 8
- Hometown: Tulsa, OK
- Notable Contributions: Alongside Eli, Isabelle contributed to the creation of the Sun-Maid Blueberry & Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins. She loves science, traveling, and especially reading.
These members will have significant input into the creation of potential new products for the Sun-Maid brand. Along with this opportunity, the selected Sun-Maid BOI members will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
This year's BOI members will have the opportunity to influence Sun-Maid's future snack innovations and imaginative initiatives. The BOI is as much about having fun as it is about having an impact. Members will collaborate with Sun-Maid executives to make daydreams a reality, giving their stamp of approval and fostering imagination and skills that will help them in later life.
For more information about Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination, visit sunmaid.com/boardofimagination.
IHOP launches all-you-can-eat deal, through September 15
Just in time for the back-to-school season, IHOP is officially bringing back All You Can You Eat pancakes, available now through September 15. Historically, IHOP’s All You Can Eat offer was positioned at the beginning of the year; in 2024, the brand has strategically situated All You Can Eat around back-to-school to help families when schedules are tight, and wallets are pinched from shopping.
Consumers can order select Breakfast Combos and their Short Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes is All You Can Eat. Additional pancake stacks will be served two at a time.
Pancake purists can start with a Full Stack of 5 Buttermilk Pancakes for just $5, followed by a Short Stack (two buttermilk pancakes) with every additional order.