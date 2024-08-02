Fun Friday first: DiGiorno, well-known for its "it's not delivery, it's DiGiorno" tagline, is now advocating for ... delivery?

DiGiorno is now delivering in a new ad campaign with Amazon. They aren’t just delivering pizza for your oven when you order from Amazon Fresh, but full-blown curated nights in.

DiGiorno recently unveiled four new, limited-edition pizzas that are inspired by Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine—and now the brand is driving consumers’ engagement from home to movie theaters with its DiGiorno and Amazon Fresh campaign experience.

The new “It’s Not Delivery, It’s DiGiorno Delivery” brand store on Amazon offers curated shoppable bundles and custom content designed for the ultimate night in, complete with limited-edition DiGiorno pizzas inspired by Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. Most importantly, the DiGiorno brand store on Amazon makes these limited-edition pizzas available for delivery to pizza-loving pie holes nationwide—bringing the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno right to consumers' doorstep and oven.

Planters brand launches ad campaign with "Duo-licious" tune

To support of the launch of new Planters Nut Duos, the Planters brand is launching a new advertising campaign titled "Duo-licious." The campaign includes three 15-second TV spots where snacking moments are humorously interrupted by a memorable singing duo who enthusiastically put on a show.

The ads deliver on a challenge to create excitement for the new snacks while clearly communicating the pairing of two nuts and two flavors combined for a unique snacking experience. The creative reinforces this through the idea of “flavor harmony,” celebrated in the singing of a nostalgia-drenched R&B duo who appears every time someone pours a handful of Planters Nut Duos.

Beyond TV and streaming services, the new "Duo-licious" campaign will run across several digital and social platforms, including a Snapchat lens in which the duo serenades users in “flavor harmony” as well as TikTok creator content.

During the product's development, the Planters brand team explored over 100 nut-and-flavor combinations and tested them with consumers before determining the final recipes that had the most appealing, trending flavors. Each Planters Nut Duos snack flavor combination is packed in a convenient, 5-ounce resealable bag and sells at a suggested retail price of $4.79.

Sun-Maid's child-run Board of Imagination is back in action

Sun-Maid Growers of California announced the return of three previous board members to its Board of Imagination (BOI); a creative collective where kids ages 6-12 work directly with Sun-Maid executives to provide input and help make decisions about the company's innovations. This year's BOI, marking the fourth year of the program, will once again bring kids' imaginative power to the forefront, ensuring Sun-Maid products continue to delight and inspire.