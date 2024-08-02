Bader Rutter has announced David Jordan as its new chief executive officer. Jordan becomes the fourth CEO in the employee-owned agency’s 50-year history succeeding Jeff Young, who will remain chairman of the board of directors.

“David is a dynamic, bold leader with a vision for the future of Bader Rutter and the B2B marketing industry,” Young says. “He fundamentally believes that the creation of the best work starts with profound business knowledge and that Bader Rutter is uniquely positioned to connect business strategy with human insights and creativity to drive client success in a quickly shifting B2B marketing industry.”

Jordan has more than two decades of experience in business and marketing strategy, including holding leadership positions at a private equity family office. In the past five years, Jordan has led growth efforts to strengthen and diversify both Bader Rutter’s client roster and its talent and expertise in the essential industries of agriculture, food and animal care.

“We have the healthiest, most diverse client portfolio in our history with more than $200B in market cap due to our driven, talented team and David’s strategic guidance and leadership,” Young adds. “Today, we represent a client roster spanning agriculture, food, pet care and manufacturing. The agency is in highly capable hands as we move into the future.”

Jordan will lead Bader Rutter while also serving on the executive board of directors for BBN, the world’s largest B2B agency collective. In his role with BBN, Jordan works closely with global marketing leaders across 30 countries and 71 offices that represent more than 500 brands to find ways to solve the complex and ever-evolving needs of clients and the industry.

“Because of my upbringing, I have an unrelenting drive and passion to find unique, future-looking solutions to the biggest problems,” Jordan says. “We don’t necessarily consider ourselves a B2B shop; we’re a business-to-people shop. Discovering new ways to create the most captivating and effective work while being obsessed with our clients’ businesses – that’s how we address the shifting industry landscape in front of us.”

Bader Rutter recently earned the title of B2B Marketing’s #1 U.S. B2B agency for the third consecutive year. Throughout the past five years, the agency has captured more than 140 national and international wins and shortlist recognitions across the top industry awards, such as The Drum, Communication Arts, ANA B2, One Show, Dieline, Effie, Global ACE, and Awwwards.

Bader Rutter’s focus on business-building creative can be seen on its website here.

“We’re incredibly proud of our recent wins. Most importantly, because they showcase that creativity solves business challenges,” Jordan adds. “The Bader Rutter team is unafraid to reimagine and push boundaries. And we look for client partners willing to do the same.”

Bader Rutter, headquartered in Milwaukee with an office in Chicago, is a 50-year-old, employee-owned agency with deep expertise in the essential industries of agriculture, food, and animal care. It helps drive business success for its clients, such as Corteva Agriscience, McCain Foods, Seaboard Foods, Tyson Cobb, and Zoetis.

