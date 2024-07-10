Wholesome foods provider Bob’s Red Mill has added Daniel Barba as vice president of marketing to the existing marketing team, at a time when the employee-owned company is focused on new product innovation and market growth.

Barba brings nearly 20 years of marketing experience to Bob’s Red Mill, including more than a decade working with food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies such as Coca-Cola, Kashi, and Kellogg. He has particular expertise in the emerging brand space, launching new products and bringing together a mix of marketing strategies to drive sales and reach new consumer targets.

"Daniel's extensive experience in CPG innovation, combined with his strategic and consumer-driven approach, makes him an excellent addition to the marketing and executive teams at Bob’s Red Mill," says Allyson Borozan, Bob’s Red Mill chief growth officer. "We look forward to his fresh perspective and ability to concentrate on expanding marketing channels to continuously drive sales.”

“I am honored and excited to join Bob’s Red Mill, a company that I have long admired for its commitment to quality and authenticity,” says Barba. “It’s a special opportunity to take a 46-year-old brand that is well-respected in the industry and find new ways to drive growth—especially with a new generation of consumers.”

