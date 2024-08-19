August 19 is National Potato Day—one of the biggest days of the year for Lay’s, and the brand is celebrating with a contest.

For decades, Lay’s has been turning potatoes into hundreds of unique chip flavors, ranging from unexpected creations like Southern Biscuits & Gravy to fan-favorites like Sour Cream & Onion. In honor of this spud-tacular occasion, Lay’s is celebrating potato connoisseurs around the country by asking them to share their top three potato chip flavors for the chance to be among the first to taste Lay’s newest potato chips in 2025 and get $10,000, in its Lay's Flavor Taster sweepstakes.

Starting August 19 through September 2, fans can comment for the chance to be crowned the winner of the Lay’s Flavor Taster Sweepstakes, including an award of $10,000 and early access to the newest Lay’s flavors releasing in 2025. All they need to do is comment on a Lay’s social platform (Instagram, TikTok, or X) with their top three favorite potato chip flavors. Official Rules can be found here.