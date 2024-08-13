Nothing Bundt Cakes and Pop-Tarts have joined forces to release a “Crazy Good” new cake flavor, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, available Aug. 19 to Sept. 1, while supplies last, at the brand’s 600-plus bakeries nationwide.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts flavor is available only in the brand’s personal-size Bundtlet and features strawberry cake baked with Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts pieces. The cake is crowned with signature cream cheese frosting and then topped with confetti sprinkles and a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts Pastry Bite.

“Our collaboration with Pop-Tarts brings a classic, nostalgic taste to our Bundtlets to create a one-of-a-kind snack,” says Claire Jessen, Nothing Bundt Cakes vice president of culinary. “Our crazy good Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts flavor is reminiscent of coming home from school hungry and grabbing a satisfying, sweet little treat from the pantry to keep you happy ‘til dinner.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes is becoming increasingly recognized for its growing rotation of limited-time pop-up flavors as the “little treat” culture among Gen Z continues to skyrocket. The brand has released more new or re-imagined flavors in 2024 than ever before in its 27-year history, with even more flavor innovations coming soon.

"Pop-Tarts have long been a fan favorite at breakfast and beyond. We are excited to partner with Nothing Bundt Cakes to showcase how the iconic brand doesn't just belong in the toaster—it can be used to transform menus and provide inspiration for unique concepts," said Michelle Barnes, director of commercial strategy, Kellanova Away From Home. "This unexpected, limited-time offering from Nothing Bundt Cakes is sure to delight fans of both brands while still delivering the great taste consumers know and love."

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bite-sized Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets, Bundtlet Towers, 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, and Tiered Bundt Cakes in nine flavors, in addition to seasonal Featured Flavors and growing gluten-free offerings.

To find the nearest bakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.

