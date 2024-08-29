ProFab (a food industry conveyor manufacturer, millwright, and process piping supplier and installer) has named Ein Harris general manager. Harris will oversee the refinement of ProFab's teams and processes to develop construction opportunities in the local poultry industry and within the Grote family of brands.

Harris has worked in the food processing industry for more than a decade, most recently serving as plant manager for Sage V Foods and before that as manufacturing manager at CTI Foods. His past experience also includes working with Smithfield Foods and ConAgra Foods.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ein Harris to the Grote Family of Brands,” says Jack Grote, chief operating officer with Grote. “Ein brings a wealth of experience working with major brands in the food processing sector to his new post at ProFab. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow our business in the areas of design, engineering, and fabrication.”

ProFab was acquired by Grote 2024 and is the latest to join its family of brands, which also includes PFI and Vanmark.

