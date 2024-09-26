IHOP today announced that Jay Johns will retire after 16 years at Dine Brands and nearly six years as president of IHOP. Johns will step down from his role on January 6, 2025, but will remain involved with the company in an advisory capacity until March 2025. Lawrence Kim, previously chief innovation officer at YUM! Brands, has been appointed president designee effective October 21, and will assume title of IHOP president on January 6, 2025.

Since joining Dine in 2012, Johns has held various leadership roles focused on improving restaurant performance and operations. As the president of IHOP, Johns successfully navigated the challenges posed by the pandemic, helping IHOP adapt through increased off-premise dining, curbside pickup, and delivery services. He has also prioritized modernizing the brand through digital initiatives and technology, including launching its loyalty program, making IHOP more accessible to a tech-savvy guest base.

Under Johns’ guidance, IHOP has significantly expanded its menu offerings. Notable additions include the introduction of all-day breakfast and a major menu overhaul featuring items like Eggs Benedict and Gourmet Burgers. His leadership also drove operational improvements to enhance guest experience and adapt to changing consumer habits. His strategic vision has been essential in maintaining the brand’s relevance in the competitive family dining sector, driving sustained growth, and guest loyalty. His tenure as IHOP President is marked by the brand’s strengthened market position, now operating over 1,800 restaurants globally, including locations in 13 countries outside the U.S.

"It has been an honor to lead IHOP and work alongside the hardest working team and franchisees in the industry," says Jay Johns, IHOP president. "I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, and I have every confidence that Lawrence Kim will continue to drive the brand forward with passion and vision."

Kim brings over 20 years of leadership experience to IHOP, having held senior leadership roles in top-tier restaurant chains including YUM! Brands where he most recently served as chief innovation officer, and earlier in his career at Taco Bell, Samsung, and Procter & Gamble. He has a proven track record of success and is a leader in global brand strategy, marketing, and digital innovation. At IHOP, Kim will oversee the continued expansion of the brand, with a focus on innovation, guest experience, and restaurant development growth.

"Stepping into the leadership role of this iconic brand is a true privilege," says Lawrence Kim, IHOP president designee. "I have cherished memories of dining at IHOP with family and friends, and I'm thrilled to join this exceptional team. Together with our dedicated franchisees, we'll work tirelessly to ensure that IHOP continues to be an integral part of family culture for generations to come.”

