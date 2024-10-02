Prinova Aromas, a division of the NAGASE Group, has invested in its New Jersey facility. The two-year project involved streamlining logistics operations, enhancing essential oil processing, and centralizing global R&D, regulatory, and quality functions with newly commissioned, state-of-the-art laboratories. According to the company, the investment highlights Prinova’s commitment to providing customers with best-in-class service, enhanced distribution/logistic efficiencies, and innovative product introductions. The facility became fully operational in September 2024.

Bill Palagonia, president of Prinova Aromas, says, “Our customers are the heart of our business, and this is all about enhancing the service that we’re able to offer them. They’ll benefit from world-leading technical capabilities, rigorous quality-control testing, improved distribution capacity, and greater supply chain security. This is a truly global aromas HQ and we’re extremely proud of the work we’ve done together to build it.”

