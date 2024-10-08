Aloha, a maker of plant-based protein bars, has announced its Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavors are launching in almost 600 Target stores nationwide. Both varieties come packaged in five-pack boxes and will be on the shelves starting today.

Brad Charron, CEO of Aloha, says, "We're thrilled to partner with Target, a legendary and trusted retailer, to bring our award-winning bars to its guests across the nation. This moment is just another major tipping point for our brand and a testament to the explosive growth fueled by consumers' validation of Aloha’s commitment to making better-for-you, delicious food accessible to the masses. Target is a perfect, like-minded partner as we continue our mission to offer nutritious, sustainably sourced products that consumers can feel holistically good about."

Both flavors launching at Target feature 14 g of protein, and 5 g of sugar, and are made from USDA Certified Organic ingredients. They are also gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and free from artificial additives.

Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bar: these bars have a peanut butter filling enrobed in a chocolate coating; the protein is derived from brown rice and pumpkin seeds.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bar: the bars contain sunflower butter, vegan chocolate chips, and protein from brown rice.

Related: Aloha adds Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bar to lineup