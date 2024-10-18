This week's Fun Friday kicks off with B4Y purveyor Biena Snacks in a Netflix cameo, on Kristen Bell's new show Nobody Wants This. For avid watchers of the show, you can see Bell's character munching on the snack at the very beginning of episode 8.

The brand shared about the fun product placement in a LinkedIn post, which said:

Exciting times at Biena! Our Veggie Crisps recently made a cameo with Kristen Bell in her new hit Netflix series, "Nobody Wants This." We’re thrilled to see our brand becoming part of pop culture moments like this—turns out, even Hollywood likes a smart snack

Unexpected moments like these don’t happen by accident—it’s all about innovation, consistency, and being in the right places at the right times. Here’s to more “screen time” for healthy snacking!

Crumbl will open (real) stores in Australia following Sydney pop-up fraud

Australian news outlet 7 News reported that cookie purveyor Crumbl has announced plans to open Australian stores after an unaffiliated pop-up store in Sydney went viral after being accused of duping customers.

Consumers lined up for a chance to try the famous U.S. brand, which were priced at $17.50 (!) each. The store was organized by owners of @crumblsydney on TikTok, but the account issued a statement a day later when patrons realized the event was, in fact, NOT associated with Crumbl.

Even more shocking, it was revealed that the organizers had flown to the U.S., bought over 800 cookies worth thousands of dollars, flown back to Australia, and then resold them. (Did they even make a profit?!)

A Crumbl spokesperson said the company, which was founded in 2017, had been “amazed” by the recent support of its Australian fans.

“Crumbl has been inspired to accelerate plans to provide all dessert-loving Aussies, with a true Crumbl experience,” the spokesperson says.

Werther's Original Pocket Denim, with 30 pockets for caramels

This fall, Werther's Original is kicking off National Caramel Month with a surprise sweepstakes: Werther's Original Pocket Denim. The limited-edition offering of men's and women's denim jeans are designed with 30 reimagined tiny pockets running down each pant leg. Each pocket is sized to hold a single Werther's Original golden-wrapped caramel candy.

To celebrate National Caramel Month, 200 lucky fans will win a pair of limited-edition Werther's Original Pocket Denim and a bag of Werther's golden-wrapped caramels to fill all its pockets this fall, valued at or around the equivalent of a years' worth of Werther's Originals.

This denim not only highlights, but celebrates this tiny pocket—and these jeans turn a common denim fit into a functional fall statement piece. The jeans are available in a wide range of both men's and women's sizes and features an on-trend fit styled to flatter a variety of body types while offering comfort and ease of movement.

Participants can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win by visiting the Werther's Original Sweepstakes Page and completing the entry questionnaire by 11:59 p.m. EST on October 25. Winners will be selected on or around October 28, with prizes being mailed thereafter. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Kit Kat, Reese's create ultimate trick-or-treating hack

Hershey's candy brands Reese's and Kit Kat are making Halloween easier this year by introducing a clever, practical solution: the Trick-or-Treatable Costume. Based on the insight that adults who plan to participate in the occasion often face the challenge of either taking kids trick-or-treating or staying home to hand out candy, this innovative costume lets them "Choose Both"!

Reese's and Kit Kat issued a survey revealing that nearly half of adults* (47%) face a Halloween dilemma: they don't want to choose between staying home to give out candy or joining the fun on the trick-or-treat trail, with only 15%* expressing a preference to stay home and distribute treats. These insights sparked the brands' latest creation, offering a solution that lets them enjoy the best of both worlds.

Introducing the Trick-or-Treatable Costume, specifically designed as the ultimate human candy bowl for treat handouts on the go. The design ensures a candy pull each time—both a Kit Kat bar and a Reese's Cup—to confirm that the night will be a sweet success.

Consumers can click here to see how they can bring this costume to life to win the hearts (and stomachs) of their own neighborhoods.

*Hershey's Proprietary Halloween Research

Welch’s Fruit Snacks helps with being the MVP “full size” house on Halloween

Everyone knows the "MVP house" of Halloween is the one handing out full-size treats to trick-or-treaters. This year, Welch’s Fruit Snacks wants to help families reach MVP status by arming them with free full-size Welch’s Juicefuls Monster Splash.

Welch’s Fruit Snacks is also offering a spooky solution to the stress that comes with being the MVP house: a real-life Trick-or-Treat Butler to help answer the doorbell that will inevitably be ringing every few seconds. This spooky helper will manage the door traffic, ensuring your home is the ultimate destination for trick-or-treaters while you relax and enjoy the festivities.

Consumers can head to MonsterSplashMVP.com to register. Registration is free and consumers must be 18 years or older to participate.