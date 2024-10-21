Just in time for the holidays, Ounce of Hope has introduced its 50mg Delta-9 THC Gingerbread Crème Pie Edibles.

Shaped like classic gingerbread men, Ounce of Hope's baker makes each crème pie in-house. They're baked in small batches of around 60 to reportedly maintain optimal freshness and quality. They’ve proven so popular that the bakery team also makes non-infused versions to keep employees from dipping into the THC supply, the brand says. The THC infusion lies in the cream center, divided into ten servings of 5 mg.

"Let me put it to you this way: they're so good that I have the baker bake a dozen regular cookies because otherwise, our employees will eat them all," says Collin Bercier, founder of Ounce of Hope.

Retailing at $15 each, there are no plans to phase the pies out, so they'll remain part of the Ounce of Hope lineup indefinitely.

“We may be the first in the industry to release this kind of edible,” says Rachel Sterling, Ounce of Hope's marketing director. “These crème pies are truly something special."

Ounce of Hope products are available online, in select stores across Tennessee, and in Total Wine & More and Rouses Markets in Louisiana.

Founded in 2018, Ounce of Hope is an aquaponic cannabis brand. Aquaponic cannabis is a cannabis cultivation technique where plant roots are suspended in water and fed with fish waste, and consumers get fully organic buds.

