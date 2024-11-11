Across much of the globe, one thing is clear: nearly everyone is actively reining in their sugar intake, says ADM. What's interesting are the various ways in which different cultures approach it. ADM Outside Voice research surveyed 13,900 people in 15 countries across four regions about their purchase behaviors. On average, 83% of consumers are limiting or avoiding sugars in their diets, but the products of particular concern vary widely.

In North America, 69% of shoppers are flipping over pancake syrup bottles to review sugar content and ingredients on labels, while it doesn't even make the list in the other regions. Sugar scrutiny in non-alcoholic beverages is a global priority, yet research shows that sweetening preferences shift considerably across markets. For example, North Americans prioritize milk alternatives, Europeans are focused on the quality of chocolates and pastries, and, in Latin America and Asia Pacific, snacks and specialized nutrition are top areas for product evaluation.

"It's clear how significant monitoring sugar consumption is, no matter the region. That's why we have invested in extensive research and analysis to understand attitudes towards sugar, motivations for reading labels, and unique ingredient preferences," said Sarah Diedrich, senior marketing director, global sweetening and texturizing solutions, ADM. "We began this journey two years ago, and it has culminated in the launch of a new interactive insights tool that provides users with an in-depth look at the nuances of consumer behavior across the globe."

Capturing this comprehensive data is ADM's new interactive tool, allowing food and beverage manufacturers a clear view of how people around the world are navigating their sugar reduction journeys, and the similarities and differences across nations.

ADM's research reveals that a significant majority of the population is reducing their sugar intake, particularly in countries such as Mexico, Spain, Romania, and Brazil, where around 90% declare they actively limit or avoid sugars. The importance of low sugar content is so crucial that respondents place it on equal footing with satisfying taste across most of the globe; however, Asia Pacific is an outlier, prioritizing quality and health benefits more substantially.

"Our research delivers valuable insights for product development. It serves as a roadmap for formulation strategies, highlighting the most important elements on nutrition labels and ingredient declarations that resonate with shoppers from one category to the next. Furthermore, we leverage this data when partnering with brands as they enter new global markets," says Diedrich. "For example, we've observed that consumers are more forgiving on calories and sugar tallies in indulgent food categories like confections, ice creams, and sweet bakery. However, there is a notable shift toward reviewing the quality of ingredients and sweetening choices in these segments. From this foundation, we can educate brands on the acceptability of ingredients in different regions, which allows them to appropriately balance great taste with label appeal."

Within the map of the insights tool, country-specific highlights are also shared. For instance, consumers in Poland are more likely to have purchased nutrition bars and sports performance drinks, citing strong athletic and cardiovascular goals more than other European nations. Australians are more likely to seek out sugar-free products rather than offerings with partially reduced sugar, particularly when compared to three other Asia Pacific countries. For shoppers in Mexico, plant-based claims and alternative sweeteners like stevia and agave are sought-after ingredients; and Brazilians hold high regard for products with sustainable sourcing claims.

"These are just a few trends identified in the extensive statistics organized in our new interactive tool, designed to help navigate consumer desires for limiting sugars," said Diedrich. "Supplying global and local insights is just the first step to our holistic approach to achieving successful sweetening solutions. Paired with formulation expertise and our vast portfolio of ingredients – all parts come together to address global nutrition goals."

ADM is positioned to replicate full-sugar taste through its proprietary approach, Replace Rebalance Rebuild, the company says. The method uses sweetening systems alongside flavors and enabling ingredients to replace sweetness, rebalance flavor and rebuild functionality. ADM is invested in research and dedicated to continually expand its ingredients pantry to solve formulation challenges and support manufacturers taking on sugar replacement efforts.

In addition to exploring the new interactive tool, read more about ADM's capabilities, proprietary technologies and sweetening solutions here.

