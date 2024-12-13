General Mills' Cheerios brand is expanding its portfolio of flavors to introduce a new protein cereal offering to its lineup: Cheerios Protein, which has 8 g of protein per serving.

As the number of consumers prioritizing protein continues to rise, with 71% of consumers trying to eat more protein in their diets, General Mills is expanding its offerings to include a variety of products with protein. The launch of Cheerios Protein follows this year’s additions of other products from General Mills, including pantry staples featuring protein, like Wheaties Protein, Annie’s Super Mac, and Yoplait Protein.

“Starting the day off with additional protein can help our consumers meet their nutritional needs—especially with a reliable and delicious option from a brand they already know and love,” says aid Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit director, morning foods at General Mills. “As protein continues to be an important priority for people of all ages, we specifically created Cheerios Protein with families in mind. We wanted it to taste great and to preserve the iconic Cheerios shape, but with a good source of protein, all in a convenient cereal we know everyone at the breakfast table will love – turning all mornings into good mornings.”

The new cereal is available in two flavors, Cinnamon and Strawberry. It will be available at retailers nationwide later this month for a suggested retail price of $5.39 (large) and $5.69 (family-size).

