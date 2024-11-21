The American Bakers Association (ABA) has announced Simon T. Bailey, an authority on brilliance and resilience, as the keynote speaker for the 2025 Annual Convention’s ATBI Leadership Session. Bailey, a globally recognized thought leader, will take baking industry executives on an empowering journey designed to ignite leadership potential and drive organizational success.

His session will focus on promoting a workplace culture that attracts, retains, and empowers top talent. As a former sales director at the Disney Institute and a trusted advisor to organizations worldwide, Bailey will aim to inspire convention attendees with actionable strategies to enhance leadership effectiveness and techniques to inspire teams to reach new levels of excellence.

“We are excited to share Simon’s expertise and insights with the baking community. His focus on leadership, resilience, and cultural transformation aligns with ABA’s Destination Workplace initiative, which aims to empower members to foster a positive, thriving workplace environment,” says ABA Senior Director Events and Programming Samantha Moore.

Bailey is recognized among Success magazine’s Top 25, alongside Brené Brown, Tony Robbins, and Oprah Winfrey, as well as leaders Hum Top 200 Power List in 2023 and Gotham Artists Top Keynote Speakers in 2024. With the Disney Institute as his launchpad, he’s left an indelible mark on 2,400-plus organizations in 54 countries, such as American Express, Deloitte, Marriott, Visa, Stanford Health Care, and Taco Bell.

The ATBI Leadership Session will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, during the ABA Convention in Orlando, FL.

For more information on the 2025 ABA Convention, visit americanbakers.org/convention.

Related: ABA announces leadership transition for professionals group