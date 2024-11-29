Tate & Lyle PLC, an ingredient solution for healthier food, is today publishing a new report that uncovers the latest trends in mouthfeel.

The proprietary report, The Future of Mouthfeel, provides trends and insights, highlighting key opportunities for brands and manufacturers. Its publication marks another major milestone in Tate & Lyle’s Mastering the Marvel of Mouthfeel campaign, launched earlier this year, which showcases the business’ global capabilities in texture and mouthfeel. Tate & Lyle has recently combined with CP Kelco, a provider of pectin, specialty gums, and other nature-based ingredients.

According to experts at Tate & Lyle, getting mouthfeel right in food formulation is crucial in unlocking taste, which is the primary reason people choose certain foods and drinks. In essence, mouthfeel is about the texture and sensation experienced when consuming food and beverages. This includes how food looks, tastes, sounds, and feels, forming the overall taste experience and playing a critical role in how consumers enjoy their favorite foods and beverages.

In partnership with Kantar, Tate & Lyle has identified nine dynamic mouthfeel trends in the food and beverage industry including "hyper-crunch," "mouthfeel mimicry," and "climate proof food." These trends, among others, are explored within the report, which also highlights the additional drivers shaping the food and beverage industry alongside exclusive data, expert analysis, social media insights, and practical examples to inspire innovation and reformulation among brands and manufacturers.

Tate & Lyle and CP Kelco’s team of experts are equipped with cutting-edge science and consumer insights to help brands across a range of categories, offering a portfolio composed of starches, flours, fibers, pectins, gums, and more to meet different customer needs, from cost optimization, renovation, and textural innovation.

Marina Di Migueli, global marketing director texturants and proteins at Tate & Lyle says: "Brands that succeed in the long-term will be those bringing new, exciting textures to market—and even more importantly, those that can anticipate and adapt to changes affecting taste and mouthfeel. Factors like climate change, busier lifestyles, and consumer demand for healthier alternatives will continue to drive product reformulations, and brands that actively work to keep their core products tasting great will thrive."

"The purpose of this report is to share our insights with our customers—and to partner with them to master mouthfeel challenges and keep their brands successful," she concludes.

For more information and to download the full report, click here.

