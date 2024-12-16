I’m going to assume everyone reading this column is good at their job, and committed to doing it well. After all, you’re not just showing up to work nearly each and every day, and putting eight or more hours in to help get those tasty snacks and baked goods that feed the country made. You’re also taking time out to fuel your business brain by seeking out an industry publication and actually reading it (thank you for choosing this industry publication, by the way). That’s going above and beyond.

The industry recently lost one of those above-and-beyonders: Nathan Norris, the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion of Highland Baking. Writing his obituary was hard, for a few reasons. One, I didn’t know him well, but the handful of email exchanges and in-person encounters we’d had left enough of an impression that I felt that I’d known him very well. It wasn’t as difficult as trying to pen a memorial note for a parent or a friend, but I knew he was a thoughtful, warm, and generous person who deserved more than just a few dashed-off facts and figures, so I did my best on the obit, which you can read here.

I wasn’t alone in mourning his loss as a colleague, as well as to the baking industry at large. People from all corners of the baking field, and from all levels of their respective organizations, took time to bid their farewells in articles, emails, blog posts, and social media messages. Everyone from bakery associations to suppliers to competitive companies bid Nathan a fond farewell, proving his departure from Earth will leave a space that cannot be filled.

I hate to break it to you, but you are not going to live forever—someday one or more people will be charged with writing your obituary, too. Of course your friends and family will miss you after you’re gone, but have you thought about what your industry colleagues will say? It’s nice to think your work contacts will speak fondly of you when you’re in the Great Beyond—but that depends on the impression and impact you have while you’re still here.

If you want to be remembered as fondly as Nathan is, follow his brilliant example and work to positively impact your company, coworkers, and industry colleagues:

Work hard: Nathan showed up every danged day to Highland’s facilities, industry events, and wherever else he was needed and gave 100%

Rather than just sticking to the duties of his job description, he made a point to bond with Highland employees at every level, on a professional and personal level

Rather than just sticking to the duties of his job description, he made a point to bond with Highland employees at every level, on a professional and personal level Build a network: A fixture at scores of industry events (American Society of Baking, American Bakers Association, and others), he didn’t just show up—he connected with producers, suppliers, execs, and people at every level as friends.

Thank you to all the snack and bakery professionals who’ve been warm, welcoming, and generous with their time to this relative newbie and her myriad, frequent questions—your efforts to educate and embrace me have been much appreciated. Most of all, thank you to Nathan Norris, wherever you are. You are missed by many