The American Bakers Association (ABA) has welcomed four new hires to its professional team, positioning ABA to continue delivering results for the industry on its new Strategic Plan and ensuring a "high-value" experience for the membership, the organization says.

The appointments include:

Anne Fairfield-Sonn, director of marketing and communications

Dorian Peele, assistant of events and operations

Alta Riggs, director of finance

Danielle Tex, coordinator of events and programming

“Bringing on exceptional talent is critical to advancing our bold vision for the future of ABA,” says Eric Dell, ABA’s president and CEO. “As we focus on transforming the baking industry into a destination workplace, driving category growth, and delivering higher-level impact, these new team members will play a pivotal role in helping us bring our strategic priorities to life. We are committed to creating meaningful, innovative experiences for our members that amplify their success and shape the commercial baking industry's future.”

With the new professional team onboard, ABA also established core values for the association to reflect the principles that guide the organization and drive the success of the ABA membership:

Respect – Treating its members and each other with dignity and appreciation

Integrity – ABA is committed to honesty, transparency, and accountability

Excellence – The organization strives for professionalism and high value impact

Empowerment – ABA celebrates innovation, creativity, and bold ideas

Service – ABA focuses on uplifting our members and community

“These values are more than just words. They embody who we are, how we work, and what we stand for,” says Dell. “By embracing these values, the ABA team strengthens our commitment to serving as a trusted partner, advocate, and resource for our members and the broader baking community.”

The new team members and their roles include:

Anne Fairfield-Sonn is a marketing and communications professional with experience across various industries, including agriculture, consulting, finance, learning and development, and technology. She is reportedly known for her ability to direct successful, multi-faceted digital marketing programs that drive brand awareness, engagement, and revenue growth. Fairfield-Sonn will craft a differentiated brand positioning, develop a strong brand voice, and drive engaging storytelling that resonates with ABA’s audiences.

is a marketing and communications professional with experience across various industries, including agriculture, consulting, finance, learning and development, and technology. She is reportedly known for her ability to direct successful, multi-faceted digital marketing programs that drive brand awareness, engagement, and revenue growth. Fairfield-Sonn will craft a differentiated brand positioning, develop a strong brand voice, and drive engaging storytelling that resonates with ABA’s audiences. Dorian Peele’s proactive approach and strong problem-solving skills will enhance the effectiveness and impact of ABA’s events. As part of the strategic plan, Peele will help refine operational processes, create an inclusive and thoughtful environment at the ABA headquarters, and contribute to creating innovative and meaningful experiences for members and industry partners. Their dedication ensures ABA events continue to set high standards and deliver exceptional value to all participants.

proactive approach and strong problem-solving skills will enhance the effectiveness and impact of ABA’s events. As part of the strategic plan, Peele will help refine operational processes, create an inclusive and thoughtful environment at the ABA headquarters, and contribute to creating innovative and meaningful experiences for members and industry partners. Their dedication ensures ABA events continue to set high standards and deliver exceptional value to all participants. Alta Riggs is a licensed Certified Public Accountant who will oversee ABA’s day-to-day accounting operations, including coordinating and leading the annual audit, developing and managing the operating budget, and financial planning, reporting and analysis. Riggs will ensure ABA’s overall financial sustainability by modernizing policies and procedures, managing finance operations, and implementing new systems.

is a licensed Certified Public Accountant who will oversee ABA’s day-to-day accounting operations, including coordinating and leading the annual audit, developing and managing the operating budget, and financial planning, reporting and analysis. Riggs will ensure ABA’s overall financial sustainability by modernizing policies and procedures, managing finance operations, and implementing new systems. Danielle Tex brings a robust background in event coordination and a passion for delivering memorable experiences. Her strengths in project management, organizational excellence, and creativity will elevate the association's events and programming, fostering deeper engagement and connection within the baking industry. Tex will be instrumental in executing ABA's strategic plan by optimizing the design and delivery of industry events, amplifying member value, and driving operational efficiencies.

In addition, ABA recently added Campbell Genn and Thomas Bailey to the Government Relations Team.

To view the entire ABA professional team, click here.

