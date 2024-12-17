Southern Roots Vegan Bakery, purveyor of dairy-free desserts, recently released Pumpkin and Apple Crumb pies for the holidays. The pies are also soy-free and nut-free, and ready to enjoy as soon as they thaw.

The Apple Pie with Crumb Topping is made with real fruit and a buttery crust, the brand says, and also includes its signature apple filling, plus an oats, cinnamon, and sugar crumble.

The brand is also bringing back its Sweet Potato Pie, crafted from fresh sweet potatoes and including a spice custard. The pie does contain coconut.

From cake doughnuts to cookies to volcano cakes and more, each morsel is reportedly handcrafted with premium ingredients. Black-owned and family-run, Southern Roots supports diversity and small business with every order, as the small business is run by husband and wife team Cara and Marcus Pitts. The Black-owned bakery in San Antonio brings its gourmet goodies to people nationwide, and what started as Cara's hobby of baking for family gatherings evolved into a mission inspired by Marcus's plant-based lifestyle.

Related: Zingerman's chats Thanksgiving pies, flavors