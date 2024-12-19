Des Moines-based startup Quantm Life Systems, featuring the Quantm Cookie Diet, has announced Dr. Bradley Schaeffer ("Dr. Brad") as investor and co-founder. The hemp protein-based, all-natural cookie meal replacement system was founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Tim Unruh.

The Quantm Cookie Diet, born from Tim Unruh's own quest to lose pandemic-fueled weight gain, and his background in sustainable agriculture, offers a solution: a plant-based, hemp protein-fortified cookie mix designed to replace breakfast, lunch, and snacks, leaving room for a balanced evening meal.

"Following the COVID pandemic, I was at my heaviest weight and knew I needed a change, but the thought of another boring diet made me dread the process," says Unruh. "The beauty in this product lies in the fact that you can eat cookies and lose weight. It's that simple."

Reportedly impressed with the quality of ingredients, ease of use and affordability for consumers, Dr. Brad immediately knew he wanted to get involved. He shares, "Tim's and my values and goals are very aligned. I look forward to contributing my medical expertise, marketing, and creative abilities to help build the Quantm Life brand."

Schaeffer adds, "With my busy lifestyle, meal prep has always been a key factor, so imagine my surprise when I received a sample of the Quantm Cookie mix. I immediately prepared 25 cookies in just 12 minutes. I never expected a meal replacement product, especially a cookie, to be so tasty and packed such a punch of energy. It was at that moment that I knew Tim Unruh had baked a perfect recipe for success… pun intended."

A former collegiate athlete, Schaeffer is a vocal and active advocate for physical and mental health, making the decision to put his own fitness and athleticism to the test when he competed on NBC's The Titan Games; he was a finalist. Most recognized from the hit TLC series My Feet Are Killing Me, he is a highly respected, board-certified doctor skilled in cutting-edge surgical techniques and regenerative medicine. Schaeffer is the founder of Central Park Sole in NYC and his expertise has been featured in numerous news and media outlets including Today Online, CNN, Tamron Hall, Forbes, In Style, and more, including being recognized as one of the three prestigious finalists for Men's Health Magazine's "Ultimate Men's Health Guy" in 2023. A graduate of Temple University, he prides himself on treating the person, not just the symptoms, and believes that everyone should make time for their health and well-being.

"We recognized the fact that our business had grown to the point where we needed to elevate our expertise, marketing efforts, and national visibility, and we're thrilled to bring Dr. Brad onto the Quantm team," says Unruh. "His credibility and energy will help us take our weight loss system to the next level."

Following a successful soft launch in January 2023, the Quantm Cookie Diet has built a loyal customer base nationwide and moved production from Unruh's kitchen to a full-scale manufacturing facility; with Schaeffer's public profile, they are poised for rapid growth, the brand says.

The Quantm Cookie Diet is a direct-to-consumer model, selling exclusively through its website. The brand encourages people to "ditch the deprivation and embrace the cookie," making weight loss delicious, sustainable, and easy to follow.

